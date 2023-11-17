UP Board Intermediate practicals: Exams begin from Jan 25, to be held in two phases

Practical examinations for UP Board Intermediate students will be held in two phases. These exams will start from January 25 and continue till February 9, board officials said.

UP Board headquarters (HT File Photo)

UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla released the schedule of the practical examination-2024 on Friday.

According to the schedule, in the first phase of the exams will be conducted from January 25 to February 1 in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions.

In the second phase, the examinations will be held in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions from February 2 to February 9, Shukla said.

At the school level, instructions have been given to conduct pre-board practical examinations of Class 12 between January 5 and 12, he added. Officials said that the annual examinations of Classes 9 and 11 and pre-board written examinations of Classes 10 and 12 are to be conducted at the school level and will be held from January 13 to 22.

The principals of the schools will upload the marks of high school practical examination (internal assessment), moral, sports and physical education as well as intermediate sports and physical education on the portal of the board—www.upmsp.edu.in. The portal for this will become operational from January 10, they added.

A total of 25,60,882 students including 14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls are registered to appear in the 2024 edition of the Intermediate examination of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha parishad, as the UP Board is formally known.

Under CCTV surveillance

Like previous years, the Intermediate practical examinations-2024 of UP Board will be conducted under CCTV surveillance. The principal of the school concerned will preserve the recording of the CCTVs and make it available to the regional office concerned of the Board on demand. Project-based internal assessment of high school students will be conducted at the school level. Private high school students will contact the principals of their forwarding centres and appear in the practical examinations, officials shared.

