UP govt says it’s in touch with suppliers for quick delivery of vaccines

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh overnment has opened communication channels with prospective suppliers to ensure quick delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to boost the inoculation drive for the 18-44 years’ age group as well as those above 45 years, the health authorities said.

The move comes about a week after the state government floated a global e-tender on May 5 to procure 40 million (four crore) doses of the Covid vaccine.

Health and family welfare minister Jai Pratap Singh said the state was going to have a pre-bid qualification meeting with any prospective supplier.

“After that, the bids are scheduled for May 21. The companies (those who are interested) would mention the delivery schedule then,” he said.

While the state government was running the vaccination drive, supplies were an issue.

“We are getting supplies from two Indian companies so far for all age groups. But we foresaw that they will not be able to supply all that is needed. The state could not do statewide vaccination for the 18+ age group. It is going on in 18 districts. That’s why the state decided to go for global tender for 40 million doses,” he added.

A health department officer said, “We are in touch with international vaccine manufacturing companies. The companies will have to supply the vaccines to the warehouses set up by the department on schedule. The manufacturers should also have cold chain transportation facility.”

The state government had already placed orders for the supply of one crore Covid vaccine doses —50 lakh doses from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited that manufactures Covaxin and 50 lakh doses from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) that makes Covishield.

Additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state government had received 3.50 lakh doses of Covishield from SII and three lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech till Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh government has made advance payment to both the Covid vaccine manufacturers. The state will get the required vaccine doses from both the companies soon, he said.

Vaccine wastage down

The health and family welfare department was working to check the wastage of vaccines, he said, adding that earlier the wastage was 20% in the initial stages. The state government then reviewed and monitored the working of vaccinators and gave fresh training to them to cut the wastage, he added.

“Now the vaccine wastage has been brought down to less than 2% for Covishield and less than 3% for Covaxin. Efforts are being made to reduce the wastage further,” he said.

Prasad said, till May 11 the state government had given 1,11, 63,988 first doses to people above 45 years and 29,35,660 second doses as well to people in this age group (45+).

A total 1,40,99,648 vaccine dose had been given to the people above 45 years. The vaccination for the people between 18 and 44 years was launched on May 1. Till May 11, 2,16,897 beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years received the Covid vaccine jabs, he said.

