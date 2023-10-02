U.P. minister advocates adding 112 Emergency Services in cabs

LUCKNOW In a bid to enhance emergency services and bolster public safety, Asim Arun, minister of social welfare, Uttar Pradesh, called for the integration of 112 emergency services into ride-sharing platforms like Ola and Uber. Minister Arun also emphasised the need to reevaluate the design of panic buttons in buses during a panel discussion on the contributions and roles of police radio personnel and communication equipment in UP-112 and Set City.

Speaking at the “Jagadish Chandra Bose Exhibition” held at the Police Radio Headquarters in Mahanagar, the minister outlined his vision for improving emergency response. He proposed that online delivery applications such as Zomato and Swiggy could serve as effective tools for raising public awareness about emergency services.

During the panel discussion, he highlighted the potential of the Android operating system by Google to provide caller location information, enabling swift responses to emergencies. This feature could prove invaluable in ensuring the immediate aid of those in need.

As part of the event, Asim Arun visited various stalls, gaining insights into the latest telecommunication equipment and CCTV technology. Sanjay Tarde, Director General of Police, Telecommunication, also accompanied him and offered explanations on the technical aspects of the equipment on display.

The panel discussion featured key figures, including Ashok Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police for U.P.-112, who traced the evolution of the control room from its inception in 1961 to its present form. The discussion served as an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in emergency response systems over the years.

In his address, Aseem Arun commended the successful use of the Push to Talk over Cellular (POC) system during the Kanwar Yatra 2023 and expressed optimism about its potential in Varanasi. He acknowledged his past roles within the U.P. Police and the Police Radio Department and lauded the remarkable contributions of radio personnel to the Police Control Room.

The minister also revealed plans to establish a control room to enhance the effectiveness of the social welfare department. He sought the cooperation of Police Radio officers and employees in this endeavour, emphasising the importance of their role in providing support to the community.

The “Jagadish Chandra Bose Exhibition” marks the 82nd foundation day of the U.P. Police telecom department and is scheduled to run from October 1 to 3. It serves as a platform for showcasing advancements in telecommunication technology and police equipment, with an overarching focus on improving emergency services and public safety.

