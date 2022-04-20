UP: PMAY beneficiary relieved after DM’s intervention

A Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) beneficiary whose second instalment had been wrongly transferred to someone else’s account was much relieved on Tuesday as the matter got sorted within hours of his approaching the Kheri district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh.

Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Behjam area in Kheri, had applied for the PMAY and when he was found eligible, the first installment of ₹40,000 was transferred to his bank account.

Kumar said he started the construction of his house and after submitting documents and photographs of his under-construction house, he applied for release of next instalment of ₹70,000.

He was disappointed on coming to know that the second instalment had been wrongly credited to some other beneficiary.

He approached many local officers to get the error rectified. However, when nothing worked, he approached the Kheri DM who spoke to project director, District Rural Development Authority KK Pandey over phone and asked him to explain how the grant was transferred to a wrong account. Subsequently, it was found that the error occurred due to wrong feeding of Aadhar and in no time the error was rectified and second instalment of PMAY was credited to Kumar’s bank account. “Every official from village panchayat to district level must be sensitive and sympathetic towards public grievance. This was the motive behind the recently introduced ‘gram chaupal’ mechanism too,” the DM said.

