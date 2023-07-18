PAC, SDRF rescue over 6k people & more than 1k cattle from flood-hit areas

LUCKNOW The U.P. Police Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have rescued over 6,000 people and 1000 cattle during the flood rescue operation being carried out for the past 15 days.

The officials said the PAC is equipped with three types of motorboats. (HT Photo)

Senior police officials said that a total of 17 companies of PAC and three companies of SDRF are deployed across 75 districts across the state. They said they have been equipped with the latest gadgets different types of lie boats, life-boy devices (a remotely operated device to fish out drowning persons from water), net fishing, life jackets, search or dragon lights etc.

In a press note shared by the U.P. Police, the officials claimed that the 17 companies of PAC carrying out rescue operations in flood-affected areas across the state has rescued as many as 4900 people including 3500 males, 800 females and 600 children as well as over 1500 cattle so far. Similarly, three companies SDRF comprises nine teams have rescued around 1225 people including 450 males, 275 females, and 400 children as well as around 1000 cattle.

The press note further stated that out of the total rescuers, the 15th battalion of PAC, Agra alone has rescued 1400 people and 800 cattle from the flood in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Similarly, Moradabad based 23rd battalion of PAC rescued 300 people from drowning in the Mandawar area of Bijnor district and 41st PAC battalion of Ghaziabad rescued around 2,500 people during a rescue operation carried out under Muradnagar police station limits of Ghaziabad and 44th PAC battalion of Meerut rescued over 700 people in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar districts.

The officials said the PAC is equipped with three types of motorboats -- 151 rubberised motorboats, 88 aluminium motorboats and 32 fiberglass motorboats, 802 life-boys, 1332 life jackets, 39 net fishing, 564 torches for heads, 266 search or dragon lights, 607 solar lanterns, 195 waterproof tents, and 25 trained divers. They said the SDRF is equipped with 79 inflatable motorboats, 108 life-boys, 270 life jackets, 417 waterproof jackets, 100 underwater headlamps, 20 underwater torches, and 153 trained divers.

Meanwhile, the officials’ special training camps of 45 days from May 15 to June 30 were organised for flood rescue teams. Besides, emergency control rooms have been set up at the headquarters of PAC battalions and one platoon commander, two head constables and three constables are deputed there around the clock and keep relaying information to senior officials and coordinate with district magistrates or nodal officers for flood rescue operations.