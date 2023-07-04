Kanwar Yatra: DJs to play only bhajans on routes leading to Kashi

With the Kanwar Yatra set to begin from July 4, the Uttar Pradesh police have instructed the personnel on duty to ensure that only devotional songs are played by the DJs on the Yatra routes. Kanwar Yatra will begin from July 4 with the onset of Shrawan month. (FIle photo)

The UP police personnel deployed on the Kanwar Yatra routes leading to Varanasi will ensure that only bhajans (devotional songs) are played by the DJs accompanying the Kanwariyas from various districts of Uttar Pradesh and the adjoining state of Bihar.

A temporary police outpost each is being set up at the entry points in districts including Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli and Sonbhadra, sharing borders with Bihar and Jharkhand.

The UP police have conveyed this message to police chiefs of those Bihar districts that share boundary with UP.

ADG Zone Varanasi Ram Kumar has instructed the SPs of Ghazipur, Ballia, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi and Mirzapur in this regard.

Buxar, Bhabhua are the districts of Bihar and Garhwa is the district of Jharkhand that shares boundary with UP.

“Instructions have been given to ensure that only devotional numbers are played by the DJs accompanying the Kanwariyas and sound should not be above the prescribed decibels in any case,” said the ADG.

He added that at entry points on Bihar and Jharkhand border, a police outpost each for the Kanwar Yatra is being set up. Cops have been instructed to tell the Kanwariyas from the adjoining states to play only devotional numbers.

He said that the security has been upped at Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple and ghats. Additional police force will be deployed at the ghats and in city in the month of Shrawan.

Meanwhile, the Bhadohi police officials also held a meeting with their counterparts in Prayagraj. A large number of Kanwariyas from Prayagraj and adjoining districts visit Varanasi for darshan and offering prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.