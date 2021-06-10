UP polls 2022: BJP to set up IT, social media teams in 17 districts of East UP

VARANASI: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Kashi region will create social media and IT teams in 17 districts and all the teams would be functional in a month’s time, party leaders said.

There would be a sub-IT and social media teams to cover all localities in these districts, party leaders said adding that the decision was taken with an eye on 2022 UP assembly polls, following instructions from UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.

Some of 17 districts in Kashi region, where social media teams would be set up would include Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mau, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Bhadohi among others.

Bansal urged the cadre to strengthen social media teams and popularise development and welfare activities of BJP governments at the centre and the state.

“Each social media team will comprise of three media savvy BJP workers, the IT cells would comprise two tech savvy BJP volunteers having knowledge of both hardware and software,” said Navratan Rathi, BJP’s Kashi region spokesperson.

Rathi said the process to choose BJP workers for the district BJP social media and IT teams has begun under guidance of Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava.

“The party workers who are well versed with of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook will be preferred for social media teams. Their knowledge about the social media platforms will be evaluated before selecting them,” Rathi said adding same parameters will be followed for setting up the IT teams.

He said that while social media teams will post information about various development works and welfare schemes of the state and central government, welfare activities done by party workers. The IT team will address the problem related to hardware and software that social media teams face.

“The social media teams and IT teams will be created in each BJP mandal. In our organisational system, each mandal comprises five mohallas. All the social media teams will start working within a month,” Rathi said.