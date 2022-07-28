UP school teacher suspended after video of student massaging her hand goes viral

A government primary school assistant teacher in UP’s Hardoi district was suspended on Wednesday after a video in which she was seen getting her hand massaged by a student inside a classroom went viral.

Confirming the development, block education officer Sanjeev Kumar Bharti of Hardoi said the incident is of a government primary school in Pokhari block.

In the viral video, Urnila Singh, an assistant school teacher, was reportedly seen getting her hands massaged by a student in the class.

He added there were already a few complaints made previously about the teacher.

The school headmaster, Archana Pandey, had reported about the conduct of the school teacher sometime back. The matter was reported to Basic Shiksha Adhikari, VP Singh.

Confirming the news, Singh said the teacher was suspended after she was found guilty prima facie.

In the video, it was clear she was not interested in teaching the students.