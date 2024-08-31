U.P. STF arrests two for duping aspirants of constable exam-2023

The Prayagraj Unit of the Special Task Force on Saturday busted a gang involved in duping aspirants of constable recruitment examination-2023 on the pretext of helping them get selected. The STF team seized admit cards, educational documents and OMR sheets along with other documents from the accused. An FIR has been registered against them at Manikpur police station of Pratapgarh district, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

DySP STF Shailesh Pratap Singh said that following a tip-off, the STF team arrested Shubham Sonkar of Manikpur, while he was near Mirgarhwa Bijhabheet area of Manikpur in Pratapgarh district.

During questioning, Shubham told the STF team that he and his aides used to dupe aspirants on the pretext of helping them pass the examination. Shubham and his aide, Arun Pratap Singh of Prayagraj, took admit cards of the interested aspirants. The duo used to demand ₹14 lakh from each aspirant.

As an advance, Arun had collected cash ₹2.50 lakh from the aspirants. On Shubham’s confession the police arrested another of his aide, Pawan Kumar Pal, from Burlington Crossing in Lucknow. Pawan claimed that he was in contact with some aspirants whom he had lured in return for ₹10 to 14 lakh each. Some aspirants had given cash in advance to one Kamlesh Sonkar, Shubham’s uncle.

Arun Pratap Singh and Kamlesh Sonkar are still at large and will be arrested soon, STF officials said. STF team recovered 13 admit cards of constable recruitment examination, 2 Aadhaar cards, a PAN card, a driving licence, voter identity card, ATM card, bank passbook and cheque books, copies of high school and intermediate marksheets, original marksheet of high school and intermediate, a stamp paper of ₹10, OMR sheet and some cash from the arrested accused.