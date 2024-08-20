UP trader run over on Delhi-Jaipur e-way, dies

Gurugram: A mango trader from Uttar Pradesh was killed after he was allegedly run over by a speeding vehicle while he was attempting to cross the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, police said on Tuesday. A mango trader from Uttar Pradesh was killed after he was allegedly run over by a speeding vehicle while he was attempting to cross the Delhi-Jaipur expressway on Sunday. (Representational Photo)

Investigators said that the incident took place near Hari Nagar in Sector-10A on the lane towards Delhi between 3.30am and 4am on Sunday. They later identified the man as 42-year-old Tej Pal, a trader who owned mango orchards in Amroha and had arrived in the city to supply his produce to wholesalers.

A commuter alerted the police control room (PCR) about a body lying on National Highway 48, after which the accident was discovered. An emergency response vehicle reached the spot and took him to the Civil Hospital in Sector-10A. But, doctors at the facility declared him dead on arrival, police said.

According to the police, the deceased had arrived in the city for the first time from Hasanpur in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh to deliver his produce. He probably lost his way, they said adding that he was supposed to go towards the Khandsa Mandi located just behind Hari Nagar. Instead, the trader tried to cross the expressway amid heavy rainfall and ended up being run over, they said

Investigators could not identify the deceased initially and could only inform his family on Monday. The trader was finally identified when a few family members reached Sector-37 police station to inform about a missing relative who had arrived at the mandi from Hasanpur earlier.

Inspector Satyawan (goes by a single name), station house officer of the Sector-37 police station, said that Pal along with his truck driver Roop Singh were on the service lane. “Singh drove inside the mandi and Pal was probably left behind. Both of them didn’t contact each other and due to the heavy rain and being new, Pal lost his sense of direction and went towards the expressway and was run over by a speeding vehicle,” he said.

He said that when Pal didn’t reach the mandi after several hours, Singh tried to contact him but failed and alerted his family that he was missing.

The inspector said that there were no CCTV cameras on the expressway at the spot due to which the vehicle that had hit Pal had not been traced yet. “We are scanning CCTV footage of roadside commercial establishments for clues,” he added.

Based on the complaint of Pal’s nephew Rinku Singh, an FIR was registered against an unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector-37 police station on Monday.