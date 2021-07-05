Update staff data on web portal by July 8, Ludhiana schools told

Director public instructions (secondary) Sukhjeetpal Singh has instructed all government school principals to ensure that the details of the teachers, non-teaching employees, computer teachers, and volunteers are updated on the ePunjab web portal. The last date to update the information is July 8, and after that, no changes will be made.

The school authorities can verify the details of the employees on July 6 and 7, and if any school fails to update the data on the portal, then the school principal or drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) will be held responsible, reads the letter.

As per the instructions, the employees have to update information related to their date of joining the department, date of joining the present school, annual credential report (ACR) of the year 2019-20, seniority number, details of wards studying in government schools, results of class taught (board/non-board) in 2018-19 and 2019-20, details of leaves taken by the employees during the year, probation period, transfer on a complaint basis, service history, etc.

Since having received the mail, the employees in government schools have been on their toes. In many government schools, new teachers have joined at the post of master cadre, therefore, the school heads are busy updating all the information on the portal.

Navdeep Romana, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Multi-purpose, said, “Several new teachers have joined the school in the last two months, and we have updated all the data on the portal. The existing teachers’ data will also be cross-checked to avoid errors.”