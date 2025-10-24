UPPSC fires 315 experts over performance concerns

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has removed 315 subject experts from its panel, marking the third major action against experts in the past three years. Previously, the commission had removed 100 experts on July 3, 2023, and around 80 experts on August 22, 2022.

Harshadev Pandey, controller of examinations, UPPSC, said that the commission regularly reviews the quality of confidential work related to the selection process, including question paper preparation, evaluation, and other sensitive tasks.

During the latest assessment, it was found that several experts were not adhering to established rules and quality standards. As a result, these 315 experts have been removed from the commission’s confidential assignments, he explained.

The UPPSC said it has developed an institutional mechanism for continuous monitoring of expert performance. Experts who fail to meet quality and compliance standards will continue to be removed from the panel in the future.

To further enhance the quality of its confidential selection work, the commission has inducted renowned and qualified experts from across the country and plans to strengthen the panel further. The move comes shortly after candidates raised protests over errors in the question papers and answer keys of the PCS-2024 and RO/ARO-2023 recruitment examinations.

The UPPSC engages subject experts nationwide to ensure the smooth and high-quality conduct of its recruitment examinations. Experts are invited through periodic online applications to assist in tasks such as question paper creation, moderation, answer sheet evaluation, and interviews.