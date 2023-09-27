UPRTOU holds 18th convocation, awards 20,734 degrees

UP governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said that state varsities should assess the interest of students and keep that in mind while designing new courses. She said that this would not only ensure their interest in pursuing these courses but also attract students towards higher studies.

Medal winners with UP Governor Anandiben Patel and other special guests. (HT Photo)

The governor, who is chancellor of all state varsities, was speaking at the 18th convocation ceremony of the state’s only open university—Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj —held at the Atal auditorium of the university, in Phaphamau.

Addressing students, she said UPRTOU should prepare a booklet related to the Padma award winners of last five years in which as much information as possible should be added as common people doing big things are being recognised and honoured. It will help to motivate others, she said in her presidential address.

The governor said that earlier work was done by someone, and the honour was bestowed on someone else. “But the system has changed now. After conducting a survey of working tribal women and men, honour and awards are being given by the government,” she said.

The UP governor said that Uttar Pradesh is a state with a population of 25 crore and not everyone gets education. “But they can be educated through distance education. Under the new National Education Policy also, students should be linked with employment along with education. Work has also been done rapidly in the direction of online education in recent years,” she added.

Vice-chancellor, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi, Prof Shashikala Wanjari said that our country has entered the era of the ‘Amrit Kaal’. “From 75th Independence Day, a new road map has been implemented for next 25 years whose aim is the betterment of the lives of all Indians. The youth of our country can build a better and developed nation by using their potential in a constructive way. This ‘Amrit Kaal ‘will extend till 2047 and we need to remember that a self-reliant and strong India can be ensured by the youth and academicians of our country,” she said.

Minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari was the special guest at the ceremony. UPRTOU vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh delivered the welcome address and presented progress report of the University.

During the convocation, 26 gold medals were awarded to meritorious students of different schools of the University, including 17 women students.

During the ceremony, degrees were awarded to those students who passed the examination of the December 2022 and June 2023 session. A total 20,734 such students including 12,640 men and 8,094 women were conferred degrees on the occasion.

Chancellor’s Gold Medal was awarded to Neelam, a student of Sri Baba Sadhav Ram Degree College, Azamgarh study centre during the convocation. Neelam passed the examination of MA Home Science in first division. She is the best among UG and PG students of various academic schools.

University gold medals were also awarded to seven toppers of all schools in the postgraduate category and another seven in the graduate category. Besides, donor gold medals were also awarded to deserving students.

During the ceremony, the UP governor also released four books written by different faculty members of the University. She awarded Prof PP Dubey, Prof PK Pandey and Prof Ruchi Bajpai with ‘Excellent teacher award’. She also inaugurated research methodology on MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses).

Ten selected Anganwadi centres were provided with kits on the occasion while she also awarded differently abled children for their dance performance.

