U.P.’s religious destinations on list for transformation

The grand preparations for Mahakumbh-2025 are not confined to Prayagraj alone but are also transforming other prominent religious destinations in Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Chitrakoot. The urban development department has proposed a budget of around ₹ 65 crore for enhancing facilities at several religious sites in Uttar Pradesh including Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Chitrakoot.

Recognising the influx of devotees and tourists expected to visit these locations alongside Prayagraj, development of essential infrastructure and amenities at these sites too are being undertaken as a priority, informed officials.

The urban development department has proposed a budget of around ₹65 crore for enhancing facilities at several religious sites in Uttar Pradesh. This includes ₹12.41 crore for Ayodhya, ₹5.25 crore for Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (UPSTDC), ₹10.87 crore for Mirzapur, ₹4.85 crore for Chitrakoot, ₹1.38 crore for Bhadohi, and ₹28.68 crore for Lucknow, they added citing a recent presentation in this regard made by principal secretary (urban development) before the chief secretary in Lucknow.

Special attention is being given to key locations, including the Triveni Sangam area in Prayagraj, the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, and the Kamadgiri Parikrama route in Chitrakoot. Modern amenities are being developed to enhance the experience and comfort of visitors at these sites, they shared.

Officials said that an estimated over 40 crore pilgrims are expected to participate in the Mahakumbh, prompting extensive preparations across these sacred hubs. Efforts are underway to improve basic facilities such as transportation, accommodations, sanitation, clean drinking water, medical services, and security measures, they added.

Proposed amenities include setting up temporary accommodations like tent cities and Swiss cottages for devotees. Temporary kitchens will also be established to ensure food availability. Lighting arrangements will feature decorative electrical setups and mobile generators, while heaters and bonfires will be provided to protect visitors from the cold.

Additional facilities include clean drinking water, temporary and mobile toilets, sanitation manpower, and beautification projects like painting and wall art. Toilet construction will be funded under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), while bonfires and blankets will be arranged through the Revenue Department’s Disaster Relief Management wing.

Lighting will be managed by municipal bodies, and signages will be set up by the Tourism, Information, and Public Works Departments, ensuring an organised and comfortable experience for all visitors.