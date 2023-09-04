UPSSSC announces dates for PET 2023

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially announced that the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) for the year 2023 will take place on October 28 and 29. Pravir Kumar, the chairman of the commission, made this announcement on Monday.

Last year, a total of 3,758,209 candidates registered for the examination. (Representative pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, a total of 3,758,209 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 2,523,478 candidates appeared for the test. Approximately 1.234 million candidates were unable to participate for various reasons.

Many candidates alleged that they faced difficulties reaching the exam centres on time due to their remote locations, coupled with inadequate transportation facilities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON