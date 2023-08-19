Officers mandated to declare assets for promotions in U.P.

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government is taking a more stringent stance on officers and employees who have not provided information about their movable and immovable properties. A decision has been made that promotions for officers and employees who fail to declare such details by December 31, 2023, will not be entertained until the required information is submitted.

The state government has developed the human resources portal with the aim of offering timely services. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has issued an order emphasising that all officers and employees are required to, in line with the provisions outlined in Rule 24 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Employees Rules-1956, mandatorily disclose details regarding their movable and immovable properties through the human resources portal.

The state government has developed the human resources portal with the aim of offering timely, efficient, and transparent services. Directives were issued via government order number 7/2023/293/samanya/saintalis-ka-4-2023 to manage matters related to service affairs starting from October 1, 2023, on the human resources portal created by the National Informatics Centre.

Individuals familiar with the situation have indicated that the state government had previously issued similar orders in 2010. Nonetheless, some officers and employees within specific departments persistently disregard these instructions, prompting the enforcement of mandatory asset declaration on the portal. “The state government has observed that officers and employees are failing to provide details about their movable and immovable properties. In many cases, no information is shared about property transactions. To address this issue, stern action is required against those who breach this regulation. Consequently, you are requested to remind officers and employees about the rule and ensure that details about movable and immovable property are submitted mandatorily upon appointment and subsequently every five years...” noted the then Joint Secretary of the Secretariat Administration Department, RS Pandey, in an order dated March 3, 2010.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those aware of the development said the state government had issued orders in this regard earlier in 2010 too. Yet some officers and employees in certain departments continue to violate these orders and this is why declaring the assets on the portal has been made mandatory. “It has come to notice of the state government that the officers and the employees are not submitting details of their moveable/immoveable properties. No information is given about buying/selling such property in most cases. To curb this tendency of officers and employees, strict action should be taken against those violating this rule. You are therefore requested to again draw attention of officers/employees about the rule and ensure that details about moveable/immoveable property are mandatorily submitted for the first time at the time of appointment and then after every five years....,” said then joint secretary, secretariat administration department RS Pandey in an order issued on March 3, 2010.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun Dev Bharti, president of the Secretariat Employees Union, expressed appreciation for the state government’s measures. He suggested that the government should also link promotions to the number of pending investigations and charges of corruption against officers and employees.