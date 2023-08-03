U.P. records increase of 1.4k cr in revenue earnings over a year

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday claimed an increase of ₹1,443.52 crore in the state’s total revenue earnings in July 2023 vis-a-vis the earnings in the corresponding month in 2022-2023. Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday claimed an increase of ₹ 1,443.52 crore in the state’s total revenue earnings (HT Photo)

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, speaking to media persons, said the state government collected tax/non-tax revenue of ₹15,418.34 crore in July 2023-2024. This is 71.3% of the target of ₹21,614.78 crore. The state government had earned ₹13,974.82 crore in the same month in 2022-2023.

Giving a breakup of the revenue earned in various heads, Khanna said the state government’s tax collections in July 2023-2024 were ₹15,210.50 crore. It collected a revenue of ₹8,785.54 crore, 70.4% of the target of ₹12,484.86 crore from VAT/GST in July 2023-2024 while the collections made from excise were ₹3,423.98 crore, 74.4% of the target.

Khanna added that the state government’s collections from stamps and registration, however, dipped from ₹2,285.42 crore (July 2022-2023) to ₹2,225 crore in 2023-2024 crore. He said under the non-tax revenue head, the state government’s earnings from mineral and mining were ₹207.84 crore, about 75.6% of ₹275 crore target.

It had collected a sum of ₹154.6 crore from mineral and mining in the same month in 2022-2023. Khanna said the state government’s tax collections in first four months of 2023-2024 (April 1 to July 31, 2023) were ₹61,257.54 crore, 72.7% of the target of ₹84,224.35 for the same period. Its non-tax revenue in first four months was ₹2658.93 crore, 36.9% of the target for the period.

