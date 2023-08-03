Home / Cities / Others / U.P. records increase of 1.4k cr in revenue earnings over a year

U.P. records increase of 1.4k cr in revenue earnings over a year

The non-tax revenue head, the state government’s earnings from mineral and mining were ₹207.84 crore, about 75.6% of ₹275 crore target.

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday claimed an increase of 1,443.52 crore in the state’s total revenue earnings in July 2023 vis-a-vis the earnings in the corresponding month in 2022-2023.

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, speaking to media persons, said the state government collected tax/non-tax revenue of 15,418.34 crore in July 2023-2024. This is 71.3% of the target of 21,614.78 crore. The state government had earned 13,974.82 crore in the same month in 2022-2023.

Giving a breakup of the revenue earned in various heads, Khanna said the state government’s tax collections in July 2023-2024 were 15,210.50 crore. It collected a revenue of 8,785.54 crore, 70.4% of the target of 12,484.86 crore from VAT/GST in July 2023-2024 while the collections made from excise were 3,423.98 crore, 74.4% of the target.

Khanna added that the state government’s collections from stamps and registration, however, dipped from 2,285.42 crore (July 2022-2023) to 2,225 crore in 2023-2024 crore. He said under the non-tax revenue head, the state government’s earnings from mineral and mining were 207.84 crore, about 75.6% of 275 crore target.

It had collected a sum of 154.6 crore from mineral and mining in the same month in 2022-2023. Khanna said the state government’s tax collections in first four months of 2023-2024 (April 1 to July 31, 2023) were 61,257.54 crore, 72.7% of the target of 84,224.35 for the same period. Its non-tax revenue in first four months was 2658.93 crore, 36.9% of the target for the period.

