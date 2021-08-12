Uttarakhand villagers find new ways to deter illicit liquor suppliers

People of around a dozen villages in Uttarakhand’s Almora district have decided to discourage liquor suppliers from entering their villages by thrashing them with stinging nettle leaves. The villagers have also decided the blacken the faces of such liquor suppliers.

The stinging nettle plant, which is found in abundance in the Himalayas, has fine hairs on its leaves and stems which contain chemicals that are irritants. These chemicals are released when the plant comes in contact with the skin, causing red rashes, pain and itchiness.

“Liquor has destroyed not only the social fabric here but also ruined many families. Those involved in illicit liquor trade supply it to villages here,” said Mukesh Rautela, president Ekta Manch of Sheetlakhet area in Almora district.

Villagers of around a dozen villages, includingTalla Tikhoon, Naula, Salla, Syahidevi, Champakhali, Matila, Dol, and Dolpokhra took part in the procession on Sunday under the banner of Ekta Manch to protest against the illegal liquor supply.

Meena Bonal, president of the women wing of the Manch, said, “Miscreants are supplying the liquor door to door here. Several villagers, particularly the young, are getting addicted. We have informed the local administration about this illicit trade, but of no use.”

Pankaj Bhatt, senior superintendent of police Almora said, “Our police teams conduct raids as well as random checking to stop the smuggling of the liquor. Police have seized a considerable quantity of liquor smuggled into our district. We will intensify our drive against this trend.”