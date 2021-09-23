Uttarakhand woman dies by suicide after killing her 6-year-old child

A 35-year-old woman in Rudrapur area of Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district allegedly died by suicide after killing her six-year-old child. Police claim that a family dispute is behind this tragic incident.

“We have sent both bodies for post-mortem after we received information of the tragic incident. Some family dispute is said to be behind the extreme step. However, we are probing the case from various angles,” Vijendra Sah, station house officer, Rudrapur police station in US Nagar said.

Sah said the woman had some altercation with her husband three days ago. She had come to her father-in-law’s house with her six-year-old child after the dispute. The family members went to their rooms after dinner on Wednesday night. The woman too went into a room with her child.

Sah said on Thursday morning when she didn’t come out, the family members opened the door and found her dead while the child was lying dead on the bed, lifeless.

Sah said she is likely to have used a pillow to suffocate her child before killing herself.

According to the woman’s brother, she had an inter-caste marriage and her husband used to abuse and beat her.

Sah said, “We are yet to receive a complaint from the family members. We will probe the matter and take action accordingly”