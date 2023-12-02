Uttarkashi Tunnel Crisis: Despite 17-day ordeal, resilient workers eager to resume duties ASAP

LUCKNOW Eight resilient workers from Uttar Pradesh, part of the group of 41 rescued from the Uttarkashi’s Silkyara tunnel, arrived in Lucknow on a Friday morning. Their brief stop at a government guest house preceded their journey home later that night. Originating from districts such as Shravasti, Lakhimpur, and Mirzapur, these individuals, aged between 21 and 42, share more than just a common geography; they possess an unwavering optimism and a determination to resume their duties despite the recent tunnel crisis.

Villages were adorned with earthen lamps. (HT Photo)

While the 17-day ordeal is being described as a nightmare, these workers, like Akhilesh Kumar Singh from Mirzapur, convey a collective desire to move on and start anew. Akhilesh, a 25-year-old junior engineer in the project, stated, “We’re ready to go as soon as we can work again.” Despite the life-altering nature of the event, there is no trace of fear or demotivation. Akhilesh views it as a natural disaster beyond anyone’s control, comparing it to an accident not deterring people from driving.

Acknowledging the risks inherent in their jobs, Ankit and Santosh from Shravasti share similar sentiments. Ankit, 25, and Santosh, 24, asserted, “We’re not afraid of going back to this incident as this is our job, and we shall continue to do this.”

‘It’s a matter of livelihood, sustaining the flame in our kitchen’

While some are driven by determination for their job, others find themselves compelled to work in the tunnel, seeking a more substantial source of income.

Satyadev, a 42-year-old from Shravasti district, who engaged in shuttering inside the tunnel, said, “We’re not scared, as we knew that efforts were underway to rescue us, and we believed in them.” Expressing a sense of responsibility towards his wife, two children, and parents, he states, “If I get a good opportunity, I will definitely go back to work.”

Ram Sundar, 23, from the same district, hails the adaptability of labourers, noting their willingness to travel for work. He draws a comparison, saying, “If we can travel to Delhi or Mumbai for work, why not in the hills?” Recalling a previous incident in Himachal Pradesh in 2022, where he was trapped for a day, he highlights the unpredictable nature of their profession.

Ram Milan, 32, and Jay Prakash, 22, echo the sentiment that their livelihood requires them to go wherever work takes them, whether it be in the plains or mountains. Their commitment to sustaining their families and the unpredictable nature of their profession drives them to persevere.

Kin not pleased with their wish to return

Chowdhary (who goes by his first name), a 60-year-old resident of Lakhimpur and the father of one of the workers, Manjeet, expresses deep concern, stating, “I’m worried about my son. I’ve told him I don’t want to see him enter another tunnel, but he insists he will go. I already lost my elder son. Now, I have my second son’s new life, and I don’t want to lose him too.” Manjit Chaudhary, Chowdhary’s son, was among the 41 workers trapped in the tunnel.

Reflecting on the sacrifices made, Chowdhary shares, “Manjit’s mother pawned her jewelry so I could afford the 600km (372-mile) trip from our village. I know how it felt waiting at the tunnel mouth for two weeks. I don’t want money; I only want my son.”

Expressing a preference for safer alternatives, Ashok Kumar, 30, brother of victim Santosh Kumar, suggests, “It is better they engage in farming and local jobs. I would not like to see my brother return to the tunnel; luck might not support next time.” Similarly, Mahesh Prasad, 35, brother of Satya Dev, shares these concerns, underscoring the apprehension within families regarding their loved ones’ return to such risky endeavours.

Sole breadwinner desires swift return to work

Rescued worker, 25-year-old Manjeet, finds solace in being back home but is fervently eager to resume work, considering he is the sole breadwinner for his family of four — comprising two elderly parents and two unmarried sisters. Having lost his elder brother, Deepu, two years ago in Mumbai, Manjeet now shoulders the responsibility of caring for his aging parents and facilitating his sisters’ marriages. Despite the challenges, he remains resolute, stating, “I’m skilled as a laborer, and securing a job inside a tunnel is not only feasible but also more lucrative than working on the plains. While I’m relieved to be home after the recent tragedy, I’m eagerly anticipating returning to work as soon as possible.”

Talking to HT at a government guest house in Lucknow, alongside his father Chowdhary, 60, and 14 other victims and their family members, Manjeet reveals the necessity of seeking employment in different cities, navigating various work environments, all to keep the kitchen fire burning in their four-member household.

A fifth-grade dropout due to poverty-driven circumstances, Manjeet emphasised the practicality of his current situation, stating, “With a monthly income ranging between 20-25k, I can save up for my sisters’ marriages, take care of my parents, and eventually consider marriage myself.” Having entered the workforce at the age of 13, Manjeet’s determination to secure his family’s future remains unwavering.