Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO takes stock of arrangements ahead of Navratri

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg chaired a meeting of senior officials and members of the Navratri festival committee at Katra on Tuesday.

Garg took stock of the preparations ahead of the nine-day long Navratri festival.

Garg discussed final arrangements for the festival beginning September 26 and stressed the need to make it a success.

Discussions were held on each activity/event, while seeking suggestions from stakeholders for smooth conduct of festival.

The CEO was apprised of the events to be organised at Katra during the festival that will culminate on October 4.

Garg emphasised upon close cooperation of all the stakeholders while discussing the arrangements to be made by the tourism department and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The CEO said thousands of devotees are likely to pay their obeisance during Navratri and all out efforts will be made for the safe, peaceful and comfortable yatra of pilgrims and conduct of Navratri festival activities.

Police and security forces have started making security arrangements at Katra ahead of the festival.

Considered one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimages, the nine-day long festival draws pilgrims from various parts of the country and abroad.

It attracts 35,000 to 45,000 pilgrims every day.