Varanasi: BJP leaders celebrate party’s victory in Azamgarh, Rampur bypolls

Kashi region’s Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha workers led by regional general secretary Jaynath Mishra, on Sunday, celebrated the victory of the BJP in by-elections at Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary seats.

BJP workers including Jai Mangal, Sumit Kumar, Monu Singh, Abbas Ahmed, Rakesh Singh, Sonu Yadav and several other workers hurled Gulal at each other and distributed sweets.

Mishra said that the people of Rampur and Azamgarh, who were influenced by the policies and welfare schemes of the central government and the state government, supported the BJP in the by-elections of both the Lok Sabha seats. With the blessings of the people, the party won both seats.

Mishra said that all-around development will be ensured in Azamgarh.

Fojail Khan, a BJP leader in Azamgarh said, “Since the date for bypolls was declared, I was saying that the BJP would win here. The victory of the BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav has proved it. Launched by the BJP government in state and centre, the welfare schemes have benefitted the people of the financially weaker section of every caste and creed in the society. Therefore, people of every caste and creed supported the BJP and party registered victory in Azamgarh.”

While congratulating the winning candidates, the former mayor of Varanasi Ram Gopal Mohale said that the results are a clear indication that the confidence of the people in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has further increased. It can also be considered as a glimpse of the results of 24.