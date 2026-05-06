Varanasi clears cruise terminal at Samne ghat, aims to transform tourism

The executive committee of the Varanasi Nagar Nigam has granted in-principle and conditional consent to allocate two acres of land at Samne Ghat to the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), for constructing a cruise terminal, said Varanasi Nagar Nigam public relations officer Sandeep Srivastava on Tuesday. It will boost tourist activity across the Ganges and around Samne Ghat, creating new opportunities for local artisans and small-scale traders. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE ONLY)

He added that under the condition, the IWAI must pay rent for the prime land in accordance with the prevailing district magistrate (DM) circle rate; otherwise, one full floor of the proposed terminal building will have to be allocated to the Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN). The move is expected to enhance the Corporation’s revenue and support the effective monetisation of government assets.

Moreover, this decision by the VNN is expected not only to establish a structured framework for cruise operations but also to drive a transformative change in Varanasi’s tourism sector and infrastructure, he added.

Srivastava said the project, to be built on two acres (Arazi No. 316/25), is a major step toward transforming Kashi into a global tourist hub. The terminal will boost Ganges-based tourism and ease congestion at the main ghats, where most cruise and boat operations are currently concentrated.

The terminal’s construction will boost tourist activity across the Ganges and around Samne Ghat, creating new opportunities for local artisans and small-scale traders.

Besides, the VNN has initiated surveying service settlements (slums), including Kanshiram Housing Complex located in Shivpur, to improve basic amenities—including electricity, roads, drainage systems, and clean drinking water—by September or October. Additionally, a boundary wall and a new cowshed will be built on vacant land behind the existing facility in Aidhe at a cost of ₹67 lakh, providing better shelter for stray cattle.

The executive committee has approved several projects under the Infrastructure Development Fund to strengthen urban infrastructure and expand public amenities. These include constructing a drainage channel along the railway line near Nadesar, along with a watchman’s cabin and restrooms at a cost of ₹98.59 lakh, as well as laying interlocking pavers within the premises.

Additionally, within the Cantonment area, work has been proposed for the construction of a watchman’s cabin, restrooms, a submersible pump facility, and a drainage system, at an estimated cost of ₹44.96 lakh. Furthermore, a parking facility, office rooms, a workshop shed, and other construction works will be undertaken at Parade Kothi at a cost of approximately ₹1.52 crore.