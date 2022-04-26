Varanasi: Court wants Maa Shringar Gauri sthal inspection report on May 10

The court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, on Tuesday ordered the advocate commissioner to inspect the Maa Shringar Gauri sthal, in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex area, after May 3 and submit a report about it on the next date of hearing on May 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court passed the order while hearing the case pertaining to permission for regular worship of Maa Shringar Gauri (the deity) in the complex.

One Rakhi Singh and others, in August 2021, had filed the petition seeking permission for worship of Maa Sringar Gauri daily. The case is titled Rakhi Singh and others versus UP state and Anzuman Intezamia Masajid Committee.

The petitioners’ advocate Madan Mohan Yadav said the court ordered advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar to inspect the Maa Shringar Gauri sthal and submit a report.

The petitioners’ advocate and his assistant, and advocates of the two parties in the case would remain present during the inspection, Yadav said.

Judge Diwakar had on April 8 appointed the advocate commissioner on the petition seeking permission for daily worship of the deity, said Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the court had the advocate commissioner to inspect the area in the presence of all the parties. The court also ordered videography of the inspection. Police force should be made available during the inspection, if required, the court had said.