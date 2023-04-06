Varanasi boatmen not on-board with initiative to paint 1,000 boats in same colours

VARANASI As the spiritual city of Kashi prepares for another round of G-20 meetings to be held over three days, starting April 17, the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) is taking widespread steps to beautify the Prime Minister’s constituency. As part of this beautification drive, the civic body intends to paint 1,000 boats in same colours -- ocean blue and white -- with designs of dolphins leaping out of water.

The cost of painting these boats will be borne by the authorities. (HT Photo)

While the painting of these boats was to completed by April 15, the process has hit a roadblock as several of the boatmen are apparently not convinced with the idea. This is despite district magistrate S Rajalingam chairing a meeting with boatmen on March 18 and urging them to cooperate with the painting work.

In view of the logjam, VDA vice-chairman Abhishek Goel has also appealed to the boatmen and their associations to cooperate with the firm tasked with the painting of the boats. The cost of painting these boats will be borne by the authorities.

When queried on the matter, VDA vice-president Abhishek Goel said, “All the boatmen and boatmen associations have been urged to provide necessary cooperation in this work so that clean and beautified boats are presented to the guests during upcoming G-20 summit.”

Speaking on the issue, Shambhu Manjhi, general secretary of Maa Ganga Nishadraj Seva Nyas, said, “Boatmen will hold a meeting in this regard and take a decision after administrative officials hold a discussion with us. We will cooperate with the administration.”

As India holds the presidency chair of G-20 this year, the meeting of agricultural chief scientists (MACS) of member countries is scheduled in Kashi from April 17 to April 20. Therefore, the Varanasi district administration has tasked VDA with the responsibility to beautify the city, including jotted lanes, buildings of heritage importance, and the ghats.

“A logo of Banaras portraying all 84 ghats is also to be drawn on the boats whereas all the buildings of heritage importance have to be painted with stone colour. This exercise is aimed at creating a uniformity,” said VDA finance controller Santosh Kumar Sharma.

The beautification work -- including wall paintings on either sides of the main routes, painting of overbridges and colouring of the buildings and the ghats -- is being undertaken by the VDA with the support of various departments, banks, and social organisations. “The beautification work of buildings has already started. Beautiful paintings based on the theme of the cultural heritage of Kashi have already been painted on the wall of these buildings on either side of the main roads,” added Goel.