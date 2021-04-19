Varanasi: Strict action will be taken against black marketeers, says Police commissioner

Commissioner of Police of Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh on Monday said that strict action would be taken if any retailer or medicine supplier is found indulged in black marketing of life-saving medicines.

Ganesh held a virtual meeting with the office bearers of different associations of the medicine suppliers, chemists and druggist associations and appealed to them to ensure uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs to the people and Covid patients.

The meeting was attended by Dawa Vikreta Samiti president Dinesh Kumar, Kashi Aushadhi Sangh president Vibha Shankar, chemist druggist association state vice-president Sandeep Chaturvedi, president chemist and druggist association Manoj Khanna and Dawa Vikreta Samiti secretary Sanjay Singh.

Ganesh asked the medicine suppliers to ensure an uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs to the common people. He told the medicine suppliers to make sure that the life-saving medicines are sold at the stipulated price. In case, any retailer charges more than the stipulated prices for the medicines, strict action would be taken against him.

He said that office-bearers of different medicine supplier associations will hold a virtual meeting among them and circulate this message among the retailers so that there is no black marketing of the medicines.