: : Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari on Tuesday announced that a grand Shiva theme park, food plaza and museum will be developed in Bhelupur by 2028 as part of the city’s development plans.

Without raising property taxes, the civic body increased its revenue collection from ₹94.36 crore to ₹415 crore during the period. (For representation only)

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Addressing a press conference after completing three years as mayor, Tiwari also announced the construction of multi-level parking facilities at Assi Ghat, Maidagin, Bhadaini and Sarnath. He said five new sports centres, a working women’s hostel, renovation of 40 ponds and tanks, cleaning of 1,000 wells and beautification of 150 parks would also be carried out.

The mayor said Varanasi is moving towards becoming a “garbage-free city” and claimed it would become the first city in the country to be completely free from open garbage dumping points. He said 23 out of 27 garbage collection points in the city have already been shut, while work is underway to remove the remaining four.

Tiwari presented details of the achievements made by the Varanasi Nagar Nigam over the past three years and shared a roadmap for the next two years. He said Varanasi had improved its position in the Swachh Survekshan rankings from 41st place in 2023 to 17th place in 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the number of sanitation workers had increased from 4,075 to 7,428. Without raising property taxes, the civic body increased its revenue collection from ₹94.36 crore to ₹415 crore during the period. The municipal budget also rose from ₹843 crore to ₹2,775.44 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the number of sanitation workers had increased from 4,075 to 7,428. Without raising property taxes, the civic body increased its revenue collection from ₹94.36 crore to ₹415 crore during the period. The municipal budget also rose from ₹843 crore to ₹2,775.44 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The mayor said the civic body had reclaimed 1,250 bighas of land worth around ₹700 crore from encroachment and added it to the Nagar Nigam land bank.

Municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal said the administration was committed to developing Varanasi as a global city with modern facilities while preserving its cultural heritage. Vice-chairman Narsingh Das and other officials were also present at the press conference.