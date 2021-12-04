Varanasi: UPPCL sacks executive engineer on charges of irregularities, corruption

Lucknow: The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) on Friday terminated services of an executive engineer posted in Varanasi after a probe committee established charges of irregularities and corruption against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Action against engineer Sunil Kumar Gupta, who is currently attached to the Varansi discoms, comes after he failed to provide a satisfactory reply to charges farmed against him. “We have sacked Sunil Kumar Gupta after charges against him were established beyond any doubt,” UPPCL chairman M Devrak said while confirming it.

There are charges that Gupta, who was supposed to make physical inspection of two factories and send a report to his bosses before the Varanasi discom, ordered purchase of material from the same factories, manipulated his physical presence and reported to have favoured the suppliers.

It was found during the probe that Gupta was not present during the joint inspection of the two factories on May 23, 24 and 24, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Instead, he photo-shopped to show his presence and sent a report to his bosses through an e-mail, and they cleared the procurement of electricity goods from the two factories on the basis of the same report,” the probe report said.