Vax-takers in Ludhiana shower health staff with queries on alcohol intake

The elderly subjects also ask if they need to wear masks after the vaccination, or could they go out for a morning walk, what precautions they should take in case of fever, and can have fried or high-fat food.
By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:04 AM IST
At vaccination sites, some senior citizens are also seen showing social media videos to the medical staff which suggest avoiding alcohol for over a month. (ILLUSTRATION: BISWAJIT DEBNATH)

Senior citizens may be coming forward to get inoculated in encouraging numbers, but they are full of queries regarding the vaccination aftermath.

The health officials associated with the vaccination drive in the district say that the most frequently asked question by the jab-takers is how long they need to wait before they can start consuming liquor.

Head of the community medicine department of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Dr Anirudh Chaudhary said, “These are the most frequently asked questions. However, as a physician I will not approve of consuming liquor, but any alcoholic drink can be had 72 hours after the vaccination.”

At vaccination sites, some senior citizens are also seen showing social media videos to the medical staff which suggest avoiding alcohol for over a month.

Dr Gaurav Sachdeva, who is looking after the vaccination drive at Arora Neuro Centre, said some of the senior citizens or immune-compromised residents are avoiding vaccination due to the myth that they have to avoid consuming alcohol for over a month.

“It is completely safe to consume moderate amounts of alcohol 72 hours after vaccination,” said Dr Sachdeva and added that vaccination is like wearing a seatbelt or putting on a helmet.

“The two doses of the vaccine build 72% immunity against the virus. Though the persons could suffer from Covid-19, the possibility of adverse events could be avoided,” said Dr Sachdeva.

On the other hand, Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, civil surgeon and nodal officer for the vaccination dive in the district, said that in case of any inconvenience or complaint, people are advised to visit a nearby health facility or call a health worker. The helpline numbers for the said services are being made available through SMS after getting vaccinated.

“Another common rumour is that of fever. As per the data of vaccination available, only 5% of the people have suffered from fever or any other complication post vaccination,” said Dr Ahluwalia.

