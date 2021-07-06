Verification drive: Ludhiana auto-rickshaw drivers demand relaxation of registration process

The Auto-rickshaw Union members on Monday submitted a memorandum with the DC office and demanded relaxation of the process of the UID registration drive being carried out by the police department.

Auto-rickshaw Union leader Om Parkash said due to the pandemic and the subsequent strike by the transport department, some of their documents required for registration are still under process.

The traffic police department is refusing to register the auto-rickshaws without all the documents, he added.

“It is being stated that the autos that don’t have a UID number will not be allowed to ply on the city roads. Such a move will render hundreds of auto drivers jobless. The authorities should look into it and offer some relaxation for registration,” said Om Parkash.

To make people feel safe while travelling in auto-rickshaws, the Ludhiana police on June 30, launched a drive to verify all three-wheelers by equipping them with a unique ID and linking the same with PPSAANJH mobile application.The traffic police have come up with a plan to do away with unlicensed auto-rickshaws in the city. The move is aimed at curbing crime involving auto-rickshaw gangs.

Police chief Rakesh Agrawal, while launching the android mobile application, said that by using SafeAutoPb on the PPSAANJH app, passengers can verify all details of an auto-rickshaw and the credentials of its driver.