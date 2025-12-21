Videos of a young couple engaging in sexual intercourse in a moving Namo Bharat train on the Ghaziabad-Meerut section of the RRTS network went viral on social media, following which the police said they will get in touch with the officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC)—which runs the network—to ascertain the facts of the case. Video of intercourse on Meerut-bound train goes viral, cops to inquire

An official from NCRTC, who did not wish to be named, said, “The videos were from last month (November); an investigation has been initiated and some action has also been taken. We are also in the process of taking up drives to make people more aware.”

The official said that the couple were not staff members and that the output feed from the train cameras was captured by someone on his/her mobile phone and leaked.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

In the video, the act was recorded as the train was approaching the Modinagar (North) station on November 24. Train announcements can also be heard in the background, while a third passenger was spotted seated two rows behind the couple.

Repeated queries to the NCRTC’s corporate communications department for a detailed response on the incident did not elicit a response until the time of going to print. HT sought to know why the police were not informed about the incident.

Senior officials of the Ghaziabad police said that they have asked the station house officer concerned to inquire and get in touch with the officials of NCRTC. “So far, they (NCRTC officials) have not given us a complaint in the matter,” said Surendra Nath Tiwary, deputy commissioner of police for the rural zone.