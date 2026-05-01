Vigour intact: Lucknow’s Saanvi Agarwal scores 98.2% despite losing all study material to fire

Saanvi Agarwal with her father

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Rajeev Mullick

rajeev.mullick@htlive.com

Lucknow

Saanvi Agarwal’s path to scoring an outstanding 98.2% in her ICSE exams was one paved with immense personal crisis. Just weeks before her pre-board examinations in October 2025, a devastating fire broke out in her family’s house in Lucknow, reducing her entire study area, including all textbooks, notes and preparation material, to ashes.

Saanvi, a student of Seth MR Jaipuria School, was preparing for her computer pre-board exam on the morning of the incident. “It was 5:30 am, and I was studying for my pre-board when a split AC blast led to the fire,” she recalled. The blaze quickly spread due to wooden flooring, destroying an entire floor of the house and all her essentials, including her laptop, iPad and computer.

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{{^usCountry}} The catastrophic loss forced her family, parents Pradeep and Shilpa Agarwal, to move to a rented apartment as their home required complete renovation. This sudden change forced Saanvi to resume her board exam preparation from a new location with virtually nothing but a memory of her destroyed notes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The catastrophic loss forced her family, parents Pradeep and Shilpa Agarwal, to move to a rented apartment as their home required complete renovation. This sudden change forced Saanvi to resume her board exam preparation from a new location with virtually nothing but a memory of her destroyed notes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The sudden loss of my room and study environment, which I had decked up over time, left me emotionally shaken,” Saanvi said, adding that she even missed a few pre-board exams due to the upheaval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The sudden loss of my room and study environment, which I had decked up over time, left me emotionally shaken,” Saanvi said, adding that she even missed a few pre-board exams due to the upheaval. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It was during this period of crisis that her school provided crucial support. “My school stood by me,” she stated. “The teachers helped me in preparing afresh for the exam. They used to often stay back in school after school hours to help me in completing notes. I am so very grateful to all my teachers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was during this period of crisis that her school provided crucial support. “My school stood by me,” she stated. “The teachers helped me in preparing afresh for the exam. They used to often stay back in school after school hours to help me in completing notes. I am so very grateful to all my teachers.” {{/usCountry}}

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Her resilience and the unwavering support paid off handsomely in the final results. Saanvi scored 98.2% overall, including 99 in English and Mathematics, 98 in History, Civics, Geography, and 96 each in Science and Hindi.

Saanvi’s father, Pradeep Agarwal, is a businessman, and her grandfather, Raj Kumar Agarwal, served as a BJP MLA from Sandila some years ago.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rajeev Mullick Rajeev Mullick is an Assistant Editor, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling.

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