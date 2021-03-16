Village in Ludhiana declared containment zone as 30 students test positive for Covid

Bhundri village in Ludhiana district was declared a containment zone as 30 students tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Confirming the development, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said this is the first Covid containment zone to set up in the district this year.

Civil surgeon Dr Sukhjiwan Kakkar said the entry of outsiders will be prohibited in the village. Only essential and medical service providers will be allowed in the area. Besides, the health department will conduct intensive house-to-house checking, contact tracing and sampling in the area. The primary focus would be laid on high-risk population, including the elderly, children and pregnant women, he added.

The house-to-house surveillance and contact tracing will continue for 14 days. If not more than one case is found in a week, then the restriction of the containment zone will be lifted, the civil surgeon revealed.

4 deaths, 226 new cases in district

The district recorded four more Covid-19 deaths even as the single-day infection count breached the 200-mark with 226 new cases in 24 hours, health officials said on Monday.

The previous high of over 200 cases was seen in the district on September 20 last year.

The deceased include a 73-year-old male from Jagraon, a 66-year-old female from Rangowal village, a 58-year-old female from Basti Jodhewal and a 52-year-old male from Gurpal Nagar.

The latest fatalities took the death toll to 1, 054. Earlier on Sunday, the district had recorded 197 new cases. The number of active cases in the district currently is 1, 170.

7 teachers, 14 students among infected

Among the 226 new cases, seven are teachers and 17 students of various schools and colleges in the district. Two of the teachers are from GMT Public School, Jalandhar Bypass, while one each is from Government High School, Shahpur Road, Green Land School, Jalandhar Bypass, Guru Nanak International Public School, Gujjar Khan Campus, DPS School and BCM School, Shastri Nagar. The infected students are from GSS Sahnewal, GHS Khandoor, Baddowal, Lord Mahavir Homeopathic College, Om Public School, Kara Bara Basti, Noorpur Bet.