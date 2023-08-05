Mob sets fire to police station in Odisha accusing cops of cannabis smuggling

Accusing the police of being hand in glove with cannabis smugglers, hundreds of villagers in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Saturday burnt down a police station and thrashed a senior police official.

The mob went on a rampage and ransacked the police station before setting it on fire. (Representative Image)

Officials said hundreds of people of Phiringia on Saturday blocked the road at Phiringia block chhak demanding action against Phiringia police station inspector Tapan Nahak, home guards Prasant Patra and Rabi Digal and other policemen alleging that the police van was being used for cannabis smuggling. On Thursday, a police van loaded with cannabis was stopped by Phiringia sarpanch Jalandhar Kanhar, former sarpanch and locals while the vehicle was on its way to Budhakambha village to allegedly sell the contraband to a peddler.

“Demanding action against the inspector and other officials, the villagers then went on a rampage and ransacked the police station before setting it on fire. Sub divisional police officer who was trying to defuse the situation got thrashed by the mob. The situation is now under control,” said inspector general of police(southern range) Satyabrata Bhoi. “This year the police have seized 30-tonne of cannabis in Kandhamal. We will investigate whether the police are involved in cannabis smuggling or if it is a reaction of the locals over seizures.” he said.

Local sarpanch Jalandhar Kanhar alleged that police have joined hands with the cannabis smugglers. We have apprehended police officials while they were smuggling ganja by misusing their power. We have videos with us. We will furnish it whenever required. We demand stringent action against the police,” said Kanhar.

Between June 2022 and June 2023, Odisha Police had destroyed record 220 tonnes of cannabis.

