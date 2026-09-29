Visakhapatnam, The Visakhapatnam Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh, which began its journey in 1896 with two platforms and a footfall of just 200 passengers, commemorated its 130th anniversary.

Visakhapatnam Railway Station celebrates 130 years of rail heritage

Over the last 130 years, Visakhapatnam railway station has grown into a bustling railway hub, serving over 65,000 passengers daily through its eight platforms.

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"From its modest origins in 1896 with just two platforms and a daily footfall of barely 200 passengers, Visakhapatnam Railway Station has grown into a bustling transit hub serving over 65,000 passengers daily across eight platforms," said Sandeep Mathur, general manager, South Coast Railway Zone in an official press release late on Monday.

The milestone was commemorated on Monday with a 'Station Mahostav' and cultural festivities, as part of the Ministry of Railways' nationwide initiative to honour the historical significance and legacy of key railway stations across India.

The occasion traced the station's historic journey from the erstwhile Waltair era to its present stature as one of the busiest and most dynamic transit hubs on the eastern coast of India.

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{{^usCountry}} The celebrations commenced with a flag march, followed by a curated historical photo exhibition and an exhibition of heritage artefacts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The celebrations commenced with a flag march, followed by a curated historical photo exhibition and an exhibition of heritage artefacts. {{/usCountry}}

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The exhibitions showcased rare archival photographs, vintage memorabilia, and historic relics depicting the evolution, operational milestones, and the rich legacy of the erstwhile Waltair Railway Division and Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

A commemorative coffee table book titled 'Waltair Visakhapatnam', capturing over a century of transformative history, iconic heritage structures and rail milestones was released, among other anniversary commemoration activities.

Mathur observed that railway heritage is an invaluable part of our collective identity, embodying the relentless efforts of generations of railway personnel.

"As we advance our ongoing world-class redevelopment plans to expand the station to 14 platforms-creating a next-generation mobility centre with modern amenities, seamless intermodal connectivity, and sustainable infrastructure-this extraordinary 130-year journey truly exemplifies our guiding ethos," the general manager added.

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