VTR installs system to check wild animals from straying outside

In a bid to reduce the incidents of man-animal conflict around the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, which have claimed a number of human lives, forest officials have begun installing animal intrusion detection and repellent systems (ANIDERS) on the fringes.

Earlier this year, a tiger, suspected to have turned into a man eater, had to be shot by authorities after it allegedly six people.

Valmikinagar forest range officer Adwesh Singh said 27 such systems have already been installed near Daruwabari village, bringing around three kilometres area of forest under the range of the device as the part of a pilot project.

“The idea is to prevent the animal straying away from the forest. Equipped to be charged with sunlight, these devices produce a unique sound, coupled with a spark of light, if an animal comes under its range. Thus, it is quite helpful in scaring the animal from venturing outside the forest,” the range officer said.

“The sound is also enough to alert the villagers about the presence of some animal around,” Singh said, adding that of the 51 ANIDERS received so far, 24 are installed in Harnatand forest range of VTR.

Over the past 10 years, wild animals from the forest have killed at least 28 people and injured as many as 282, according to official data.

Killing of livestock and damage of crop and property by wildlife has forced the forest department to pay a total compensation of over ₹1.5 crore in the last over 10 years, officials said.

VTR is the lone tiger reserve in Bihar and has more than 30 big cats as per the last count.