Wagholi residents take to the streets to protest state of pothole-ridden road

PUNE The residents of Wagholi, on Saturday, came out on to the roads to complain of the apathy allegedly being shown by the authorities as regards the state of the Wagholi-Lohegaon road.

Holding placards, which read: “Who do these roads belong to?”, and shouting slogans like, “where do we go” and “who listens to our pleas?”, 25 residents stood by the side of the road in the rain.

The road in question has large craters and potholes and gets water logged after a heavy spell of rain.

“The area where we are is behind Wageshwar temple , has 10 to 15 societies and also several cement plants. There is constant ferrying of large containers and trucks on this road, as well as that of regular traffic, which has made the road a nightmare. There has been so much rain that the road has become slush and filled with water,” said Gajanan Panchal, from Splendour County society.

“Every one foot on the road there are potholes. Earlier, we would approach the Gram Panchayat, but now with Wagholi into the Pune Municipal Corporation, we are not sure who is looking after our horrible condition. We are in a no-man’s land with no one to hear our pleas,” said Amol Bagul, another resident.

A gram panchayat member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that this road is now under the the purview of the PMC.