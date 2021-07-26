Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wall collapse damages 7 vehicles in Ludhiana’s Books Market parking

Books Market Traders association president Jaspal Singh Bunty said all traders of the Books Market, Pindi Street, Gur Mandi, Chaura Bazar park their vehicles here.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Cars crushed beneath the rubble at the ‘Books Market’ parking lot in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

At least seven vehicles were damaged after a part of the compound wall of the parking lot in ‘Books Market’, adjoining Chaura Bazaar in old city area, collapsed following light rain on Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

After the incident, traders removed their vehicles from the spot.

Books Market Traders association president Jaspal Singh Bunty said all traders of the Books Market, Pindi Street, Gur Mandi, Chaura Bazar park their vehicles here. “The compound wall collapsed after a brief spell of rain. We pay 1,800 to the parking contractor every month. It is their responsibility to ensure the safety of our vehicles but they failed. We will seek compensation from the contractor for our loss.”

