Wanted for assaulting realtor: Police to attach properties of aides of Atiq Ahmed’s son

PRAYAGRAJ: After attaching properties owned by gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, the police department has now decided to take similar action against three accomplices of the former MP’s son, Ali Ahmad, a police official said.

The trio, who have been evading arrest and even failed to surrender themselves before a court, are wanted in connection with the attack on a realtor on December 31 last year.

It may be noted here that the Kareli police had registered a case against Ali and eight of his accomplices for assaulting realtor Zeeshan aka Janu. The accused even tried to extort ₹5 crore from Zeeshan and threatened him in the name of Atiq Ahmad.

Five of the accused were arrested while Ali evaded arrest for months before turning himself in. However, Asaad, Arif aka Kachholi of Chakia and Talib of Bakshi Bazar area remained at large. The police had even declared a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to their arrest, and put up notices at their houses.

Kareli SHO Arvind Gautam said the accused on the run will be booked in another case for ignoring court instructions if they didn’t surrender soon. Their properties will also be attached after receiving instructions from the court, he added.

Sources in the police said Asaad was in property business and made deals on behalf of Atiq Ahmad.