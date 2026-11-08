Stalker sets self ablaze in Delhi, near woman’s workplace

A 51-year-old man died after he allegedly set himself on fire outside a factory at Wazirpur Industrial Area in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on Friday morning, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place outside a utensils manufacturing factory in Wazirpur Industrial Area. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

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Police said the man had allegedly been stalking a 22-year-old woman, the daughter of an acquaintance, for the past few months.

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According to an initial inquiry, police said the man was upset because she had not been heeding his advances, and he allegedly took the extreme step. He was already married and had children, according to police, who added that the woman works in the factory, outside of which he allegedly self-immolated.

Also read: Woman stabbed to death by stalker in Andhra Pradesh

Police receive call about self-immolation in Wazirpur Industrial Area

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said that on Friday morning, the Ashok Vihar police station received a call about a self-immolation incident at Wazirpur Industrial Area. A team from the nearby police post reached the scene, doused the blaze, and rescued the man. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said that on Friday morning, the Ashok Vihar police station received a call about a self-immolation incident at Wazirpur Industrial Area. A team from the nearby police post reached the scene, doused the blaze, and rescued the man. {{/usCountry}}

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The personnel rushed the man, severely burnt, to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police established his identity and informed his family. The body was later shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital’s mortuary for autopsy, the DCP said, adding the incident took place outside a utensils manufacturing factory.

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During the preliminary enquiry, police said they learnt that the man had come to meet the woman. He allegedly insisted on meeting her, even as she refused, and thereafter, he allegedly poured an inflammable liquid and set himself afire.

Also read: Man kills wife over suspicion of extra-marital affair, dies by suicide

Woman had rejected man's proposal and ignored his advances, officer says

“Probe also revealed that the man was already married and had children. A few months ago, he allegedly developed a fondness towards his acquaintance’s 22-year-old daughter and later expressed his feelings to her. The woman rejected his proposal and had been ignoring his advances,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.

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Police said a probe is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the alleged self-immolation and what inflammable liquid was used to set himself afire. “Prima facie, it appears that he used petrol. However, we are waiting for the forensic examination and autopsy reports for confirmation,” the officer added.

The DCP said that proceedings under Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated.

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