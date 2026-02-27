47-year-old held for kidnapping 3-year-old girl, confining her in Wazirpur Industrial Area

New Delhi The accused revealed that he had planned to take the minor to Uttar Pradesh to possibly sexually assault her, police said.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old girl from outside her house confining her in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur Industrial Area, police said, adding that they rescued the minor within a day of the incident.

According to the police, the girl was playing outside her house on Sunday when she went missing. Her parents began searching for her and soon suspected that she had been kidnapped.

A team was formed under the SHO of Ashok Vihar police station to trace the minor.

Additional commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said multiple teams were deployed after investigators learnt that a man had been seen near the minor before her disappearance.

“Multiple teams were deployed with clear operational roles. One team secured the scene and developed vital leads from locals and sources, while another scanned CCTV from nearby areas to look for the accused,” he said.

Police said they contacted all industries and small factories in the vicinity and identified the accused as Amit Kumar, an employee at a factory in the vicinity.

Teams were tasked to get his phone number from known persons.“The number was placed under technical surveillance. They were soon able to track his real-time movements. We sent teams to the location and conducted raids in the forested area. The accused was trying to hide the child, but we rescued her safely,” said the additional CP said. He has been booked for kidnapping.

Police said the child was unharmed. The locals were also searching for her and upon learning that she had been rescued, around 100-200 residents rushed to the spot.

Amit’s bike, which he had used in the crime, was also seized, police said, adding that he also revealed he had planned to take the minor to Uttar Pradesh to possibly sexually assault her.