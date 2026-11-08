Autopsy completed, anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota’s cremation in Mansa on Sunday

The autopsy of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, whose murder last month triggered protests and a political row, was conducted at the PGIMER here on Saturday and the cremation will take place at his native place in Mansa on Sunday, a member of the joint action committee said. Parvinder Singh Jhota

The joint action committee (JAC), also known as the Insaaf Action Committee, is a coalition of various social organisations and activists formed after Jhota’s murder.

“The post-mortem examination has been done. The body has been handed over to the family,” said Gopal Sidhu, a committee member, while speaking to reporters here.

“The body will be taken to his native place in Mansa from the PGIMER around 5 am on Sunday,” he further said.

The cremation was scheduled for Saturday at Jhota’s fields on Chakerian Road in Mansa, but it didn’t take place as the post-mortem could not be carried out on Friday. Officials said the delay was due to various protocols that needed to be followed, given that the body earlier remained in certain temperature conditions for more than 20 days in the Mansa mortuary.

Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, on Saturday called upon the youth of Punjab to pledge against drug abuse.

“We will take the body to our residence first and thereafter between 12 and 1 pm, Jhota will be cremated on Diwali day,” said Singh while speaking to reporters here.

Jhota’s body was brought to PGIMER Chandigarh in the early hours of Friday, after his family ended their 22-day agitation and agreed to a post-mortem following a meeting with Punjab government representatives on Wednesday.

The body, which had been lying at the mortuary of the Mansa civil hospital for over three weeks, was taken in an ambulance late on Thursday night.

On Friday, Jhota’s father said he would go on a fast demanding the immediate transfer of Mansa senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight at a medical store in a busy marketplace in Mansa town on October 13. The store owner, Ashwini Kumar, who fired at Jhota after the activist confronted him over the sale of addictive drugs to an elderly man, was subsequently arrested.

Jhota’s family, along with the JAC, had been sitting on a protest in Mansa seeking justice for the slain activist.

On October 28, two JAC members, Lakhvir Singh and Mohanjit Singh Sheron, were arrested during the protest.

On Thursday evening, the JAC members were released from Nabha district jail after a meeting between the protesters and government representatives, including Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, on Wednesday.

The JAC had been pressing for the resignations of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and director general of police Gaurav Yadav.

The Punjab government had earlier handed over the probe into Jhota’s death to the CBI following his family’s demand.

The state government had suspended a station house officer, a deputy superintendent of police and a drug inspector in connection with the case. The family has been demanding setting up a trauma centre in Jhota’s name and compensation for each of the four injured persons in the incident, which were agreed to by the government.

Other demands the government agreed to include installation of Jhota’s statue at either a park or a stadium.