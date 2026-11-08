Man kills wife over suspicion of extra-marital affair, dies by suicide

A 50-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death at their Nalasopara home on Saturday morning over suspicions that she was having extra-marital relationships, before allegedly dying by suicide hours later. His body was found at Grant Road railway station. Police began searching for the man following the discovery. They subsequently learnt from the Government Railway Police (GRP) that he had died after jumping in front of a moving train at Grant Road railway station. (Representative Image/PTI)

The couple, aged 50 and 41, were residents of Takipada in Nalasopara. According to the police, the man suspected his wife of having relationships with other men because parents of children attending her home tuition classes frequently visited their house. This led to repeated arguments, during which he would often assault her.

The couple’s 18-year-old son told the police that his parents had dinner together on Friday night and watched television in their bedroom until around 1am. When he woke up at 5am, he found the main wooden door open, while the outer iron safety door was locked from outside.

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He then went to his parents’ bedroom and found its door ajar. On switching on the light, he saw his mother lying on the floor beside the door. His father was missing.

The son immediately called his maternal aunt, who rushed the woman to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police began searching for the man following the discovery. They subsequently learnt from the Government Railway Police (GRP) that he had died after jumping in front of a moving train at Grant Road railway station.

The son also told investigators that his father ran a two-wheeler garage at Grant Road, while his 21-year-old elder brother worked as a manager at a five-star hotel in Andheri. Their mother conducted tuition classes from home.

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The Nalasopara police have registered a murder case against the man. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths is underway.