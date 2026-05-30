‘Sold land for her studies’: Husband alleges affair after wife becomes BPSC teacher; cops called in amid public row

The video emerged even as Aman publicly accused his wife of “abandoning” him after her BPSC selection. He filed a complaint on the same grounds, saying he had supported Gunjan in her education, claiming that he even sold a piece of land when it was required. “Because of good marks, she said that she wanted to study further. So I helped her continue her education. My father also supported her in this...” he told ANI news agency.

An accusation by her husband and a public confrontation with the police have put the spotlight on a BPSC-appointed teacher in Hajipur of Bihar. Gunjan Kumari was embroiled in a heated argument with police officers after her husband, Aman Kumar, alerted the cops, levelling allegations of an extra-marital affair on her, India Today reported.

“I stood at the corner of the road that leads from that house. When the man came to the corner with his car, I stopped him and asked what he was doing there,” Aman told ANI, claiming that the man became violent following this. He further said that his wife “came from behind with slippers.”

Aman alleged that he had “found out” that Gunjan had been “staying with a man”, adding that he had seen the man's car on May 23 and taken a video of the same. A public confrontation unfolded, with Aman saying that the landlord had “snatched” his mobile phone and “threatened to kill” him.

He further said he had helped her “completely” in pursuing her education after the intermediate level. “... I worked hard day and night to provide whatever I could. I even sold a piece of land when it was necessary... A case has been going on in court for a year...” Aman added.

A footage of the incident shows a chaotic roadside confrontation between the couple, with the cops also involved. A police officer tried to calm the situation, while warning the government teacher. “Do not shout excessively; if you attempt to disrupt law and order, we will teach you a lesson you won't forget,” the officer can be heard saying in the video, according to India Today. In response, Gunjan says, “No one can teach me a lesson.”

The wife's version was not immediately available in the news agency reports. It was not clear whether

Couple got married in 2013, have a 10-year-old boy The couple got married in 2013. “The marriage was arranged by her maternal uncle... She had passed the intermediate level at the time of marriage,” Aman told ANI, adding that Gunjan had sought to study further owing to her good marks.

“... We got married in November 2013, and she got a job in 2024...” Aman said. He also identified the man he claimed was having an affair with his wife. “.. That man's name is Prem Prakash Jaiswal. He is her school friend...” Aman said.

Regarding the case he filed, Aman appealed the court to “relieve” him from the duties of a husband. “.. Earlier, I wanted my family back... But after seeing the incident on May 23, I request the Court to relieve me of her. It would be difficult for me to spend another day with her,” he said. Aman further said that the couple share a 10-year-old child. Their son allegedly claimed that “Prem Prakash uncle” frequently visited their home, and he had been told to identify him as his maternal uncle if anyone asked questions, India Today reported.

Currently there are no official findings or evidence regarding the claims made by Aman.