Web channel scribe in Ludhiana booked for spreading fake news

The Model Town police on Monday booked web channel reporter, along with six other unidentified persons, for spreading fake news about the death of two Covid patients at Krishna Charitable Hospital, Model Town.

The accused was identified as Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a scribe of Jan Hitaishi, a web channel.

The case was registered on the complaint of Khushbakht Rai, president of Krishna Charitable Hospital, Model Town.

The complainant said that on Monday around 10am, attendants of two patients, who had succumbed to the virus, entered the Covid 19 ward with bouncers and started creating ruckus. The attendants allegedly started spreading rumours that their kin had succumbed due to shortage of oxygen.

They also called some media persons, who started flashing the unverified claims on their web channel.

A health department team, led by district family planning officer Dr SP Singh, conducted a probe into the allegations of oxygen shortage and found no merit in it. “There is no shortfall of oxygen in the hospital. Further, the patients were being treated under the level- 3 (critical) categorically,” said Dr SP Singh, who is also member of the oxygen monitoring committee.

Model Town station house officer, inspector Inderjit Singh said a case under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot—if rioting be committed—if not committed), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 499 (defamation), 500 (defamation) and 505 (1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. The police will arrest the accused soon, he added.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal and deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma condemned the incident and appealed to people against spreading rumours.

