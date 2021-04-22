Home / Cities / Others / Week after Ludhiana man’s mysterious death, wife, her aide held for murder
Week after Ludhiana man’s mysterious death, wife, her aide held for murder

The accused revealed that they had served dinner laced with poison to the victim and strangulated him after he lost consciousness
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:22 AM IST
A case under Section 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the two accused. (HT FILE)

A week after a 35-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in Jodhan village of Ludhiana, police arrested his wife and her alleged lover in the case.

The victim, Ranjit Singh, 35, was found dead on April 14. Police claimed the accused, Gagandeep Kaur, 30, and Raghvir Singh, 27, a cousin of the victim, confessed to the crime after their arrest on Wednesday.

Sharing details, Jodhan station house officer (SHO) Amritpal Singh, who is the investigating officer, said the case was registered on complaint of the victim’s father Sukhdev Singh.

He told the police that his son had got married to Gagandeep around 10 years ago and the couple has three daughters, aged 9, 7 and 4. However, due to strained relations, the couple had started living separately.

The complainant said that he came to know that his nephew Raghvir had visited the house a day before his son was found dead. It also came to the fore that Raghvir and Gagandeep Kaur were in an illicit relationship.

“When I questioned Gagandeep about the matter, she was not able to give a proper response and on the intervening night of April 16 and 17, she fled, leaving her daughters home,” said the victim’s father.

“Following their arrest, the accused revealed that they had served dinner laced with poison to the victim and strangulated him after he lost consciousness,” the investigating officer said.

A case under Section 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the two accused.

