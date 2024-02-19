Wheel of time has turned, India setting example for world: PM Modi

Asserting that the wheel of time has turned for the country as it records many firsts and sets an example for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said God has given him the duty to build “rashtra rupi mandir” (nation as temple). Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing pooja during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham temple in Sambhal district on Monday. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam also present. (HT PHOTO)

Modi was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham temple at Ainchoda Kamboh village in Sambhal district of western Uttar Pradesh.

He further said on the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he had stated that a new cycle has started from January 22, adding that the moment still makes one emotional.

“When Lord Shri Ram ruled, his influence lasted for thousands of years. Similarly, with the enthronement of Ram Lalla, a new journey began for India for the next thousand years,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said the sacrifices of centuries are now bearing fruit just like a seed laid for a long time germinates during the rainy season.

“We have been attacked for hundreds of years. Had it been any other country, it would have been destroyed. We are still standing,” he said.

India is a nation that can pull out a victory even from defeat, he said.

He said that just as Acharya Pramod Krishnam is building a temple here, “similarly God has entrusted me with the responsibility of building rashtra rupi mandir.”

While on one hand places of pilgrimage are being developed, on the other, cities are getting hi-tech infrastructure, he said and added that today, if temples are being built, new medical colleges are also coming up across the country.

“We are imbibing the mantra of development with heritage,” he added.

“Just last month, the country saw the end of 500 years of wait...that divine experience of Ram Lalla’s presence, that divine feeling, still makes us emotional. Meanwhile, we have also witnessed the inauguration of the first huge temple in Abu Dhabi, on Arab soil, hundreds of kilometers away from our country,” he said.

He also said he has witnessed the construction of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

“Things beyond imagination are also becoming reality. We have seen the rejuvenation of Kashi and the glory of Mahalok of Mahakaal during this period. Today, on one hand, pilgrimage sites are being developed, while on the other hand, infrastructure is being prepared in the cities. Temples are being built, colleges are also being built and foreign investment is coming. This change is proof that the wheel of time has turned,” he said.

For the first time, India is at a stage where it is no longer following but setting an example for the world, he said.

In the field of technology and digital technology, India is being looked at as a centre of possibilities, he said and added that the country has been recognised as an innovation hub.

“We are the fifth economy in the world, the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon. Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat trains have been operated. Bullet train is going to run soon. Now every person in the country feels proud. Our power is infinite and our possibilities are immense,” Modi said.

Attacking the opposition with gestures and taking a dig at donations, he said today the times have changed in such a way that if Sudama had given rice in a bundle and if the video had been released, then a PIL would have been filed in the Supreme Court that Lord Krishna is doing corruption.

The Prime Minister said that the Shri Kalki Dham temple complex will be built on five acres and its construction work will take five years to complete.

This temple will also be constructed with pink stones of Bansi Paharpur, like the Somnath temple and Ram temple of Ayodhya.

“The height of the peak of the temple will be 108 feet. Steel or iron will not be used in this. There will be 10 sanctum sanctorums in Shri Kalki Dham temple in which idols of 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu will be installed,” he said.

He praised the dedication of Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was expelled from the Congress days after he invited Modi to the Kalki Dham event.

Pramod Krishnam had said he had given his word to his mother to construct the Dham, the Prime Minister remarked.

His mother’s soul must be happy to see her son devoting his life to fulfilling the promise made to her, Modi said.

He also said that many saints, religious leaders and other well-known people have attended the Kalki Dham function.

“It is God’s grace that God has made me the medium of this work. Kalki Dham in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is a symbol of faith of devotees across the country,” he said. It is being constructed by Kalki Dham Nirman Trust. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Jagatguru Avadheshanand Giri, Kailashanand Giri and many saints from across the country were present at the programme.

Modi also mentioned to the gathering that Kalki is the pioneer of change in this cycle.