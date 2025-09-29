Wild boar dead to due to African Swine Flu in Mizoram

Aizawl: A wild boar has died due to African Swine Flu (ASF) near Saipum village in Mizoram’s Kolasib district bordering Assam, Kolasib district magistrate Robert C Lalhmangaih said in a statement on Monday. The Kolasib district administration has issued a notice to the public to ensure stricter adherence to Wildlife Protection Act. (Representational image)

Lalhmangaih also restricted the sale of pork and “smoked wild animals” in the district as a precautionary measure.

The top district official stated that the Epidemiological Centre of the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary department in Mizoram had confirmed that wild boar was infected with ASF.

Upon confirming the fever had spread in the wild, the district administration has imposed a restriction order on movement of pigs and pork related food items in Kolasib district and issued a notice to the public to ensure stricter adherence to Wildlife Protection Act.

“Sale of pork and related food items are banned and sale and purchase of smoked wild animals are strictly prohibited,” the statement issued by the DM said.

ASF, according to Dr. Esther Lalzoliana Ralte, livestock in-charge of the state AH & Vety, is a large, double-stranded DNA virus in the Asfarviridae family, which causes a haemorrhagic fever with high mortality rates in domestic pigs.

“The present outbreak of the fever in Mizoram was officially confirmed on March 20 through laboratory tests conducted in Guwahati. We have 12,822 confirmed deaths till date, out of which 9,368 died of the fever and 3,454 were culled,” Dr Esther Lalzoliani Ralte said.

Mizoram suffered a loss of ₹336.49 crore during the previous outbreak of ASF in 2024. Since the disease was detected in 2021, the state has incurred a loss of over ₹896 crore, according to data from the Mizoram state veterinary and animal husbandry department.