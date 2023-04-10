Seven-foot mugger rescued from Firozabad village

Wildlife SOS and the forest department rescued a 7-foot-long crocodile. The mugger was found wandering in Nagla Pasi village, situated in the Firozabad district. After a 2-hour-long operation, the reptile was successfully captured and released into the wild. A seven-foot mugger found its way inside a toilet in Nagla Pasi village, Firozabad (HT Photo)

The early morning visit by the unexpected guest caused quite a flutter in Nagla Pasi village as also in Firozabad district. The croc was discovered inside the toilet of a building and immediately the forest department was called for help. The forest department officials, in turn, informed Wildlife SOS for assistance.

A four-member team from the NGO reached the location and exercising extreme caution, the rescue team lured the crocodile into a trap cage and after a long and tiring operation, the reptile was safely extricated from the toilet.

The crocodile had wandered inside the building from a nearby pond. The Wildlife SOS rescue team eventually released the animal in a suitable natural habitat.

Surendra Kumar Saswat, range forest officer, Jasrana said, “Once we received the call from the owner of the building, we reached there immediately with our team. After the rescue was done, we released the crocodile in a healthy water body.”

Baiju Raj MV, director- conservation projects, Wildlife SOS said, “This marks the second crocodile rescue from the same geographical region in a month’s time. Due to the presence of the lower Ganga canal nearby, crocodiles sometimes stray from that water body and enter the land. But major credit goes to the locals who took the correct step by informing the authorities. As a result, we were able to rescue the crocodile unharmed.”