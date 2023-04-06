Golden jackal trapped in 30-feet-deep borewell rescued

A female golden jackal was rescued by Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit after it was found trapped in a 30-feet-deep open borewell in Paroli Sikarwar village located in Fatehabad, Agra. The jackal was later released back into the wild.

Golden jackal rescued from a borewell in Agra. (Sourced)

Recently, occupants of Paroli Sikarwar village in Fatehabad discovered a jackal trapped in a deep open borewell. Concerned about the animal’s well-being, they reached out to the forest department, who in turn alerted the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit on their 24x7 emergency helpline.

In an hour-long rescue operation, the Jackal was safely taken out from the borewell and released back into its natural habitat.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Uncovered wells and borewells pose a huge risk not only to wildlife but also to people’s safety. It is necessary to cover these wells and borewells, especially the ones that are at the periphery of human habitation.”

Baiju Raj MV, director conservation projects, said, “Despite the years of experience on our hands, our rescuers always take into consideration the possible risks and challenges while conducting such rescue operations. We are grateful to the forest officers for making this rescue a success.”

Golden jackals are native to the Indian subcontinent and play a very important role in forest ecology. They are omnivorous in nature and feed on a variety of small mammals, birds, fish, hares and even fruits.

Unfortunately, golden jackals are frequent victims of hunting, wildlife trafficking, man-animal conflict and highway accidents etc. This species is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and has an estimated population of 80,000 in the wild.